Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Getaway driver unaware Ipswich pub robbery turned violent

IN COURT: A 34-year-old man has admitted to his role in an armed robbery at Goodna in 2015.
IN COURT: A 34-year-old man has admitted to his role in an armed robbery at Goodna in 2015. Contributed
Emma Clarke
by

THE man who drove the get-away car from a violent robbery at a Goodna pub told police he thought he was helping a drug deal.

Dylan Mark Stewart, 34, knew the three people involved in robbing the Falvey Hotel in March 2015 through his then partner, and later told authorities he was unaware of what was happening inside the pub.

Stewart dropped off two of his co-accused at 5.15am on March 19 and waited in the car as cleaner Darren Maloney, who has since passed away, was violently manhandled and threatened with a gun.

A pistol was pressed to the 49-year-old's back before Stewart's three co-accused made off with $19,133 in a backpack and a bottle of rum.

Ipswich District Court yesterday heard co-accused Anthony 'Chook' Fowler worked at the business before the robbery and knew of Mr Maloney's strict routine.

The court heard Stewart was involved through a "misguided sense of loyalty to a person he was close to".

Defence lawyer Stephen Kissick told the court Stewart never saw the men again after he dropped them off that night.

"It would not suggest he is suddenly heading into a sphere of robbers," Mr Kissick said.

Stewart pleaded guilty to a string of offences including serious assault, robbery, robbery in company and 15 drug and property offences.

The court heard he made offers to sell cannabis and marijuana over a nine day period prior to August 2016 to "get food and something for himself".

Stewart was sentenced to a head sentence of 35 months imprisonment wholly suspended after three months for four years and two years probation.

Ipswich Queensland Times
BREAKING: One confirmed dead in horror head-on

BREAKING: One confirmed dead in horror head-on

UPDATE 5.30PM: A WOMAN has been killed and a mother and two children seriously injured in a horrific head-on collision at Walloon this afternoon.

  • News

  • 7th Dec 2017 4:26 PM

People power only way to stop fast-food store

How many McDonald's restaurants is too many?

How many is too many? Many residents say enough is enough

Plaza purchase as mayor clarifies companies wind-up

BUY: Ipswich City Properties will purchase the Ipswich City Plaza.

The council is progressing with a plan to wind-up its companies.

'You've made my day, mate': Ipswich man's $1M lotto call

Golden Casket is searching for the people who bought lotto tickets on the Sunshine Coast that now amount to more than $3 million in unclaimed prizes.

"We've always dreamt of having a beach house - this is it!"

Local Partners