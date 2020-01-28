Menu
Driver trapped in ‘dangerous’ floods

by KEAGAN ELDER
28th Jan 2020 1:11 PM
A driver is lucky to be alive after ending up in deep floodwaters.

Emergency services, including firefighters and police, were fortunately able to reach the 63-year-old driver who got trapped on Jerona Rd near Giru about 9.30am after flood waters made access difficult.

The QGAir rescue helicopter was also tasked.

The car had reportedly come off the road, with floodwaters rising up to the door.

The QGAir Rescue Helicopter
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was able to be freed after the carr he was driving was towed to higher ground.

"The 63-year-old male driver was uninjured. He was transported by police to a nearby roadhouse," he said.

Police reminded motorists not to drive through floodwaters.

driving through floods flood rescue floodwater

