Woman taken to hospital after three vehicle highway crash
UPDATE 1.15pm:
AN adult woman has been transported to Stanthorpe hospital in a stable condition after crews have freed her from her vehicle.
A QAS spokesman said the woman was encapsulated in her car and sustained spinal and arm injuries from the crash.
Earlier
FIRE and emergency service crews are working to free a driver trapped in a vehicle on the New England Hwy, Stanthorpe.
A police spokesman said a truck had collided with two cars in front of it when a third vehicle in front had attempted to make a right hand turn.
As a result one car was pushed to the other side of the highway and into a ditch.
Firefighters and ambulance are currently at the scene.
More to come