Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency crews work to free a driver from their vehicle after a three vehicle collision.
Emergency crews work to free a driver from their vehicle after a three vehicle collision. Liana Walker
Breaking

Woman taken to hospital after three vehicle highway crash

liana walker
by
20th Feb 2019 12:39 PM | Updated: 1:20 PM

UPDATE 1.15pm: 

AN adult woman has been transported to Stanthorpe hospital in a stable condition after crews have freed her from her vehicle.  

A QAS spokesman said the woman was encapsulated in her car and sustained spinal and arm injuries from the crash.  

Earlier

FIRE and emergency service crews are working to free a driver trapped in a vehicle on the New England Hwy, Stanthorpe.

A police spokesman said a truck had collided with two cars in front of it when a third vehicle in front had attempted to make a right hand turn.

As a result one car was pushed to the other side of the highway and into a ditch.

Firefighters and ambulance are currently at the scene.

More to come

crash emergency new england hwy
Stanthorpe Border Post

Top Stories

    Burst water main floods street

    premium_icon Burst water main floods street

    Breaking QUEENSLAND Urban Utilities crews have been called to a burst water this afternoon.

    • 20th Feb 2019 2:19 PM
    Council considers $9m upgrade to popular tourist attraction

    premium_icon Council considers $9m upgrade to popular tourist attraction

    Council News The seven-year project would ensure visitors keep coming

    • 20th Feb 2019 1:23 PM
    Hopes inaugural tournament will fix city course's woes

    premium_icon Hopes inaugural tournament will fix city course's woes

    Council News Thousands of dollars in prizes will be available for players

    • 20th Feb 2019 1:03 PM
    Lawyer in Pisasale case involved in charity squabble

    premium_icon Lawyer in Pisasale case involved in charity squabble

    News Property lawyer sending legal threats amid Ipswich charity squabble