Driver trapped following single-vehicle crash

A DRIVER has been cut from their vehicle following a single-vehicle traffic crash near Ipswich today.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Hancock and Ipswich Boonah Rds at Coulson just at 11.30am following reports of a single-vehicle traffic crash.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services cut a person who was initially trapped from the car on scene.

The patient wad take to Princess Alexandra Hospital with a critical care paramedic with chest and back pain and other minor injuries.