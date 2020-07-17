Menu
A semi-trailer filled with mulch has rolled on its side along the Pacific Motorway this morning, spilling mulch and petrol. Photo: Jodie O'Brien
Driver trapped as truck overturns on M1

by Isabella Magee, Jodie O’Brien
17th Jul 2020 12:07 PM
A semi-trailer filled with mulch has rolled, crashing over a road barrier in Loganholme this morning.

The truck was driving northbound along the Pacific Motorway when it flipped on its side - with the driver still inside - going over an embankment, near exit 31 about 9.20am.

The man has managed to get out of the vehicle on Clarendon Street himself before running to a nearby house for help.

Emergency services have said there is fuel leaking from the semi-trailer, as traffic is being redirected to Drews Rd.

The Department of Main Roads and Transport are urging motorists to proceed with caution, although no delays are expected.

Damage to the cement barrier can be seen at the rear of the truck, with the cab and trailers completely on its side.

The man has been transported to Logan Hospital, suffering from shock, in a stable condition.

Police remain on scene.

