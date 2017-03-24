UPDATE: Trucks jammed on bridge, firies cut driver out

A two truck crash at Kholo on Friday morning.

UPDATE 9.30AM:

FIREFIGHTERS have freed the trapped driver from a truck following a crash on Kholo Bridge.

A man in his 20s has been taken to the PA Hospital with leg injuries.

Police are investigating whether a mechanical fault may have been the cause of the incident.

The bridge is still closed.

Firefighters have freed a driver following a crash on Kholo Bridge. David Neilson



UPDATE 9AM:

EMERGENCY services are still working to free a driver after a two-truck crash on Kholo Bridge.

The trucks appear to be jammed between the guard rails on the single lane bridge.

Police, Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Fire and Rescue are all on scene.

The two trucks belong to the same company and the circumstances around the incident are not clear at this stage, police say.

A tow truck has been called to remove one of the trucks.

EARLIER:

A TRUCK crash has completely blocked an Ipswich single lane bridge.

Emergency services have rushed to Kholo Bridge after reports of a two truck crash about 8.05am.

One person is believed to be trapped in one of the trucks.

Traffic will not be able to pass the scene, drivers should find an alternate route.

More to come.