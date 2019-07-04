Driver training needed for motorcycle awareness

Emergency services on scene of a crash at the intersection of Brightview Rd and Lorikeet Rd, Regency Downs.

LOCAL motorcycle boffins have spoken out after the death of two riders on Ipswich roads in less than 24 hours.

A 53-year-old Boronia Heights man was pronounced dead at the scene at Wanora after an accident early Wednesday morning. Late Wednesday evening a 30-year-old rider was killed in an accident with a ute at Regency Downs.

Owner and trainer at Australian Motorcycle Training Blake Alexander said that general roadcraft and awareness in key in ensuring driver and rider safety.

"We teach people about road craft, observation, speed management and positioning,” he said.

"A lot of riders don't focus on their road craft, they're just riding. They might not be aware of what's going on because they don't get their positioning right.”

Mr Alexander said the mental fatigue of day-to-day life can wear drivers down and decrease awareness.

"A lot of time drivers tend to be in autopilot. I don't know if you ever get home from work and you don't know how you got there,” he said.

"Also drivers aren't aware of what you can do, things that are legal for riders to do in certain scenarios.

"I see drivers try to tend to move over to the right line because they have a 'you're cutting in' attitude,”

"If you have a poor attitude it's not going to help anyone out.

Meanwhile, Ipswich branch president of the Ulysses Club, Peter Jones said that more testing could help with rider awareness.

"I drive a car and a motorbike and I look out for motorbikes because I'm a rider and I know we're out there,” Mr Jones said.

"A lot of us wear high-vis vests, we've always got headlights on - it's not like we're invisible.

"From a driver's perspective they need to be aware they're not the only people on the road.

"Maybe it needs to be a part of car licencing that there's more questions on motorcycle awareness.”

"Whether they can reinforce the fact you need to look for motorcycles because it's like they don't see you there.”

Mr Jones said he has had experiences where riders pull out on him, causing him to have to break quickly.

"You're watching so many things and the road in front of you - the last thing you expect is someone to come out of a side road,” he said.