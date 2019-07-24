Menu
A Hatton Vale man has pleaded guilty to drug driving.
Crime

Driver told court he felt 'revolting' after drug test

Ebony Graveur
24th Jul 2019 8:54 AM
AN apprentice mechanic who tested positive to drugs during a roadside drug test admitted to the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday he felt 'revolting'.

Joshuah Barton, 24, was pulled over by police on May 22 after 1am for a RBT and drug test.

The test revealed the Hatton Vale man had marijuana and meth in his system and he was charged with drug driving.

Magistrate Kay Ryan asked Barton if he thought he had only taken marijuana.

"(Dealers) are cutting (meth) into it to get you all hooked and you don't know what you're putting in your body," she said.

"Doesn't that make you feel revolting? Hopefully it does."

Barton told Ms Ryan it did.

He was disqualified from driving for one month.

Ipswich Queensland Times

