Driver taken to hospital following highway crash
EMERGENCY services were called to a traffic crash on the Ipswich Mwy at Wacol early this morning.
The crash happened on the Progress Rd off-ramp 6.15am. Initial reports a single vehicle crashed into a barrier.
Paramedics treated one person on scene and they have been taken to Queen Elizabth II Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.
It was the second traffic crash on the Ipswich Mwy since last night, after a two-vehicle crash at Redbank.
Emergency services were called at 9.45pm and one person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
The patient had a minor hand injury.