Driver taken to hospital following highway crash

Emma Clarke
by
18th May 2018 7:34 AM

EMERGENCY services were called to a traffic crash on the Ipswich Mwy at Wacol early this morning.

The crash happened on the Progress Rd off-ramp 6.15am. Initial reports a single vehicle crashed into a barrier.

Paramedics treated one person on scene and they have been taken to Queen Elizabth II Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

It was the second traffic crash on the Ipswich Mwy since last night, after a two-vehicle crash at Redbank.

Emergency services were called at 9.45pm and one person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The patient had a minor hand injury.

ipswich mwy qas qps redbank wacol
Ipswich Queensland Times

