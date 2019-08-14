Driver swerves to miss truck, hits culvert
A DRIVER is in hospital with a head injury after he had to take evasive action to avoid hitting a truck this morning.
The incident occurred near Boonah Fassifern Rd and Nicholas Rd at Kalbar at 8.22am.
The occupant of the car, a man believed to be in his 70s, was transported to Boonah Hospital in a stable condition.
Queensland Police Service report his vehicle crashed into a culvert while overtaking the truck.
"It is alleged the truck driver didn't indicate he was turning right, and the overtaking vehicle has had to take evasive action," a QPS spokeswoman said.
It is the second incident emergency services have had to attendl with this morning after a ute went up in flames at 9.02am.