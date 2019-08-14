Menu
News

Driver swerves to miss truck, hits culvert

Greg Osborn
by
14th Aug 2019 10:43 AM
A DRIVER is in hospital with a head injury after he had to take evasive action to avoid hitting a truck this morning.

The incident occurred near Boonah Fassifern Rd and Nicholas Rd at Kalbar at 8.22am.

The occupant of the car, a man believed to be in his 70s, was transported to Boonah Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Police Service report his vehicle crashed into a culvert while overtaking the truck.

"It is alleged the truck driver didn't indicate he was turning right, and the overtaking vehicle has had to take evasive action," a QPS spokeswoman said.

It is the second incident emergency services have had to attendl with this morning after a ute went up in flames at 9.02am.

scenic rim traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

