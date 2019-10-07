Driver so intoxicated he was unable to speak

The driver allegedly was travelling north on the motorway in the southbound lanes, passing a police car during the offence.

THE LICENCE of an alleged drink driver has been suspended after a frightening incident over the weekend on the Pacific Motorway.

Reports to police late on Saturday evening stated a male driver in a red Mazda 3, was driving on the wrong side of the Pacific Motorway at Cudgera Creek.

Tweed-Byron Police officers stopped traffic heading southbound on the motorway, in an attempt to prevent a serious accident.

Police said the was travelling at speeds of 110km/h.

It is alleged the driver did not stop when instructed to by police, and was only stopped by road spikes.

A spokesman from the Tweed-Byron District police said the driver was more than four times the legal alcohol limit when tested.

"He was so well intoxicated he was unable to stand or speak," the spokesman said.

"He returned a roadside reading of 0.224.

"It was only through the good work of Police that a serious crash was avoided."

The male driver was charged and had his licenced immediately suspended.

He will appear in court at a later date.

This incident comes during a period of double-demerits points in NSW over the long weekend.

Police were out in force as part of Operation Slow Down, focusing on dangerous driving offences including speeding, drink driving and using a mobile phone.