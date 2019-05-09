‘Driver so drunk he passed out on driveway, snoring’

CAIRNS police have told a single mum not to touch a car after two drunk men smashed through a gate into her house.

Lesley Sutton, 43, of Manunda, told officers the men were too drunk to drive but she was ordered to make them remove the station wagon.

It took an hour for a friend with an angle grinder to cut the steel fence out from under the car which was also embedded under the stairs.

The driver was so drunk he passed out comatose on her driveway.

His mate took over but was so intoxicated he had to be told how to put the station wagon into drive and reverse.

"Nothing about this is right,'' Ms Sutton said.

Officers took the driver to the watch house but when the two returned at 4pm the next day they were still full of booze.

"There's no way they should've been out on the streets in that state. Both stank of alcohol, and were obviously still pissed.

"Police told me not to touch the car and make them move it."

She was asleep when she heard a loud explosion as the vehicle careered through the electric gate into her home at 10.15pm on Saturday night.

"I gave them both some water.

"But the driver was so paralytic he just passed out on the driveway and started snoring.''

She took video as a comedy of errors unfolded as the other drunk man struggled to operate the vehicle and extricate it from the wreckage, with two tyres flat to the rim and the front bumper hanging off.

"It'd be funny if it wasn't such a worry.

"He came back and got his mate and they drove off down the street in a shower of sparks off the rims."

Ms Sutton said she made a number of phone calls to police but was unable to get a clear explanation on the decision to allow the men drive away.

"I asked if I would be covered for my smashed front gate and wrecked yard but was told it would be like getting blood out of a stone.

"Now I'm looking at having to pay $2000 excess on my insurance to get all the damage fixed."

Police said the driver was charged with driving under the influence of liquor and spent the night in the watchhouse.