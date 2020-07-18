Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A driver of a ute that allegedly collided at speed with seven vehicles before rolling and crashing into a fence has then allegedly assaulted a police officer.
A driver of a ute that allegedly collided at speed with seven vehicles before rolling and crashing into a fence has then allegedly assaulted a police officer.
Crime

Driver smashes into seven cars, fence before assaulting cop

by Isabella Magee
18th Jul 2020 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A driver of a ute that allegedly collided "at speed" with seven vehicles before rolling and crashing into a fence has then allegedly assaulted a police officer after he attempted to flee.

Police responded to a serious traffic crash in Moorooka where a driver allegedly smashed into seven vehicles at "high speed", before rolling his car, and then crashing into a fence at about 6.30pm.

An on-foot police pursuit then occurred after the driver allegedly attempted to leave the scene.

The man allegedly wrestled and struggled with a 51-year-old police officer, before more officers intervened.

A senior constable was treated for a laceration to his face which he sustained during the alleged assault.

A 30-year-old Taringa man was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, with injuries he sustained during the crash.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Driver smashes into seven cars, fence before assaulting cop

crime

Just In

    Baby dies in drowning incident

    Baby dies in drowning incident
    • 18th Jul 2020 11:13 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Curtain to rise once again as Civic Centre reopens

        premium_icon Curtain to rise once again as Civic Centre reopens

        News A line-up of local acts will take to the stage at the Ipswich Civic Centre after months of coronavirus restrictions. Here’s what’s on.

        • 18th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
        Drinking water to come from Gold Coast Desalination Plant

        premium_icon Drinking water to come from Gold Coast Desalination Plant

        News Water will be sourced from the plant while upgrades are completed.

        VOTE NOW: Ipswich's Top Toddlers

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Ipswich's Top Toddlers

        Parenting By popular demand, we have compiled 28 of your cutest toddlers