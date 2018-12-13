Driver sideswiped, hemmed in, forced out in wild crime spree

David Joseph Francesco Siciliani was arrested along with another man and two women after the September 2017 car theft.

David Joseph Francesco Siciliani was arrested along with another man and two women after the September 2017 car theft. Facebook

AN INNOCENT driver was sideswiped, blocked in, and forced from his car during a chaotic crime spree.

Former Ipswich man David Joseph Francesco Siciliani and Lisa Louise Mitchell were sentenced on Wednesday for their role in the rampage.

One incident involved a driver with three passengers - including Siciliani and Mitchell - sideswiping then stealing a VW Caddy.

Brisbane District Court heard the Caddy owner was dragged out and his car stolen.

He waved down a police car.

The man driving Siciliani and Mitchell took off in the Caddy - and headed right for the police car.

The robbers collided with the cops, then smashed into a barrier in north Brisbane.

Siciliani, 27, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges including unlawfully using a vehicle, knife possession, breaching bail and stealing.

Mitchell, 26, pleaded guilty to unlawfully using a vehicle and unlawfully entering a vehicle at night.

Siciliani had already spent more than 400 days in custody.

Prosecutor Russell Hood said Siciliani "clearly served enough time" but would need supervision such as parole on his release.

Siciliani's defence counsel said his client hit "rock bottom" and was trying to address drug abuse problems.

In 2010, Siciliani was sentenced to three years' jail with immediate parole release after robbing a pizza delivery driver at Collingwood Park.

On Wednesday, Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien heard Siciliani was seeking help from a church and a rehab provider now.

Mr Hood said Siciliani had "made similar expressions" about changing his ways before.

Siciliani was jailed for two years but released on parole immediately, with 422 days declared time served.

The court heard Mitchell planned to live with family in Rockhampton when released.

She had only been in custody since November and was also trying to rehabilitate.

She was jailed for 18 months but will be released on parole on April 12.

Another co-accused, Jessica Renee Sears, pleaded guilty to unlawfully using and unlawfully entering a vehicle.

She was remanded in custody. Her case will be mentioned again on March 12. -NewsRegional