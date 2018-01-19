Menu
Driver in serious condition following highway rollover

Emma Clarke
by

A DRIVER has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following a single-vehicle rollover at Brassall on Thursday night.

Paramedics were called to the crash on the Warrego Hwy just after 8pm and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had to help cut the driver from the car.

The patient was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

In a separate crash, a man was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with minor injuries following a single vehicle traffic crash on Parkview Drive at Springfield Lakes.

The crash happened just after 11pm.

 

Topics:  brassall pa hospital rollover traffic crash warrego hwy

Ipswich Queensland Times
