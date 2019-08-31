Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has gone on a wild, unusual and dangerous drive in Alice Springs. Picture: iStock
A woman has gone on a wild, unusual and dangerous drive in Alice Springs. Picture: iStock
News

Driver pulled over with kids asleep in car boot

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
30th Aug 2019 12:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN and three passengers have gone on a strange and dangerous drive in Alice Springs.

At about 1.55am police spotted the 47-year-old woman driving an unroadworthy Mitsubishi Magna Wagon on Larrapinta Dr.

 

NT Police Southern Watch Commander Darrell Kerr said officers found several issues with the vehicle, including two children aged four and seven asleep in the boot.

The adult passengers were not wearing seatbelts, the car had incorrect number plates from another vehicle and had a smashed windscreen, an unsecure battery and excessive oil leaks.

"She was actually disqualified from driving until 2022," Watch Cmdr Kerr said.

The driver will be going to court this morning.

Watch Cmdr Kerr said she provided "no reason whatsoever" for her actions.

More Stories

asleep car boot driver kids police

Top Stories

    FATHER'S DAY: 71 of the best tributes, pics to Ipswich dads

    premium_icon FATHER'S DAY: 71 of the best tributes, pics to Ipswich dads

    People and Places We asked QT's friends on Facebook to post photos and a few words about their dads, and have selected a few of the most touching for your enjoyment.

    Live now: Villanova v Marist Ashgrove

    premium_icon Live now: Villanova v Marist Ashgrove

    Rugby League WATCH: Check out the live action as Villanova College hosts Marist College Ashgrove...

    • 31st Aug 2019 12:08 PM
    Barty burns friend in US Open clinic

    Barty burns friend in US Open clinic

    Tennis "This is an incredible court. New York is an incredible city"

    Why new fathers need to stick together to become better dads

    premium_icon Why new fathers need to stick together to become better dads

    News Tomorrow will be the first Father's Day for some.