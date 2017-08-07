Driver, pedestrian safety under new bridge

Halletts Road Bridge was officially opened on the weekend. The Redbank Plains bridge will improve safety and traffic flow for motorists in the area.

THE first cars have tested out the new, safer bridge on Hallets Rd close to a year since the old timber version was demolished.

A two-lane concrete bridge over Six Mile Creek at Redbank Plains was officially opened on the weekend, marking the end of a $2.7 million job.

The project was a large portion of $7.6 million for road infrastructure in Division nine in Ipswich City Council's budget last financial year.

The new bridge will improve traffic flows through the local area and reduce the potential for accidents due to improved road geometry and a wider bridge.

It's also good news for pedestrians with plenty of space on the side for walking and cycling.