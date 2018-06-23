Menu
Crime

Driver paid a big price for not listening to mum's advice

Ross Irby
by
23rd Jun 2018 12:05 AM
UNLICENSED driver Louisa Ann Abbas told an Ipswich court she should have read a letter about her demerit points when her mum told her to.

"I was unaware of my licence suspension. I hadn't opened (the letter)," Abbas said.

"My mum said I should have because it was important."

"You have paid a big price for that," replied Magistrate Donna MacCallum.

Abbas, 24, from Rosewood, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving with methylamphetamine in her system at Yamanto on May 15 and driving when unlicensed due to demerit points.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said police intercepted her car at 8.30am for a random breath test and found she had been demerit point suspended from May 10.

Abbas was disqualified for another nine months and fined $600.

Ipswich Queensland Times

