A 64-year-old man has been charged with being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the high alcohol limit.

Police said they were advised of a vehicle driving erratically in Boonah on Saturday March 25.

A man was allegedly located sitting in his vehicle with the keys in the ignition parked in John St, Boonah at 7.10pm.

The Boonah man is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 12.

It will be alleged he gave a reading of 0.220%.