Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has flipped his car on a roundabout, and in a confused state, was more concerned about his ice cream still in the vehicle (File Image).
A man has flipped his car on a roundabout, and in a confused state, was more concerned about his ice cream still in the vehicle (File Image).
Crime

Driver more worried about ice cream than flipped car

Ali Kuchel
29th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER flipping his truck at a roundabout, Brock Deverux was more concerned about his ice-cream still in the vehicle rather than escaping his car.

Earlier, a taxi driver had called police after Deverux's grey Mazda ute had swerved in front of the taxi and hit the kerb before driving away.

A second witness called triple-0 saying the ute had been involved in a single vehicle crash at a roundabout intersection.

When police arrived on scene, the ute was on its side in the middle of the roadway.

"He (Deverux) was standing in the vehicle and failing to understand police and other emergency services instructions to kick out the window," Police prosecutor senior constable Narelle Lowe said.

The Gatton Magistrates Court heard that Deverux, 35, from Bentley Park, was instructed to pass his keys through a hole in the windscreen so police could unlock the vehicle.

"The defendant appeared confused and was more concerned about having to leave his ice cream in the vehicle than getting out of the car," Snr Const Lowe said.

Once out the vehicle, Deverux sat on a toolbox that was attached to the tray of his ute.

Snr Const Lowe said Deverux was struggling to understand questions from emergency services and appeared to be affected by an unknown drug.

"He asked police where his vehicle was, but he was sitting on it," Snr Const Lowe said.

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital by ambulance.

Deverux pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and represented himself in court.

"I'm very remorseful for the stupid decisions I made that night," Deverux said.

"Since that incident I haven't touched drugs and I've remained clean, and it's what I intend to do."

Magistrate Howard Osborne convicted and fined Deverux $1500 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Singer Helen Reddy dead at 78

    Singer Helen Reddy dead at 78
    • 30th Sep 2020 11:48 AM

    Just In

      4 new COVID cases in NSW

      4 new COVID cases in NSW
      • 30th Sep 2020 11:20 AM

      Top Stories

        Teenager taken to hospital after crashing into tree

        Premium Content Teenager taken to hospital after crashing into tree

        News The teen was taken to Ipswich Hospital after he was injured in the crash

        • 30th Sep 2020 10:39 AM
        Kevvie’s first interview: ‘I never gave up on Broncos dream’

        Premium Content Kevvie’s first interview: ‘I never gave up on Broncos dream’

        Rugby League Kevin Walters reveals how hard he fought to win his dream job

        • 30th Sep 2020 10:35 AM
        Vaping gear targeted in $30,000 smash and grab

        Premium Content Vaping gear targeted in $30,000 smash and grab

        News A man is due to face court in Ipswich over the alleged theft of a large quantity of...

        Rare media access on judgement day for Pisasale

        Premium Content Rare media access on judgement day for Pisasale

        News The disgraced former Ipswich mayor will be sentenced for more than 30 offences...