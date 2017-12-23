Driver may not know they killed man

A MAN is dead and the driver of the vehicle police believe ran him over may not know he killed him.

This is the tragic twist after the body of a man, 29, was found in the truck bay across the road from the Mataranka pub on Thursday night.

While family have started posting tributes to the man they will grieve for during Christmas, police say there is a real possibility the driver of a truck parked in the parking bay overnight may have driven off unaware that he had run over the victim.

Acting superintendent for road policing Brendan Lindner has appealed to the driver of any vehicle parked in the Mataranka truck parking bay between the hours of 4pm and 6pm on Thursday night to contact police.

"We believe the man was run over by a vehicle in the truck bay opposite the hotel in Mataranka," he said.

"The dead man was found by night security in the truck bay. Clearly he has been run over by a vehicle but at this stage we do not know if the victim was hit by a truck or a car.

"We urgently want to speak to the driver of that vehicle, who may not know that he has killed someone.

"This is a person who was situated in a large truck parking area ... it is a truck parking bay so we urgently want to speak to truck drivers who were parked there.

"The circumstances of the man's death are under investigation and we are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly people who were in or around the truck parking bay in Mataranka between 4pm and 6pm Thursday night. We understand the victim was at a licensed premises nearby and left those premises in the lead-up to his tragic death.

"It is early days in the investigation. Major crash investigators have travelled from Darwin to Mataranka to determine just exactly what occurred. We are appealing for anyone who saw the victim, who was wearing blue tracksuit pants and a blue and yellow singlet, in that large truck parking area from lunchtime onwards on Thursday to contact police."

Acting Supt Lindner said December was shaping up to be one of the worst months for road deaths in the NT.

"Three people have been killed on Territory roads already this month, the equal most for any month this year, except October and June," he said. "Thankfully the total of 31 deaths so far this year is well below the 44 for the same time last year." Anyone with information about the Mataranka death should call police on 131 444 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.