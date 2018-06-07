Menu
PAINFUL CONSEQUENCES: Thomas Harrison outside court after being sentenced for drug driving.
Driver loses livelihood in serious crash

Ross Irby
7th Jun 2018 12:05 AM
A LATE night crash involving a car and two large trucks on the Cunningham Highway left Thomas Harrison badly injured and struggling financially.

Compounding his pain, blood taken from Harrison and tested while his injuries were being treated in a Brisbane hospital just hours after the Aratula crash proved positive to several drugs.

Using a walking stick as he arrived at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Thomas William Harrison, 43, from Boronia Heights, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs at Aratula on November 22, 2017.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said two prime-movers, a Kenworth and a Volvo, were travelling east on the Cunningham Highway about 2.10am when Harrison, travelling west in his car, crossed double lines and collided with the first of the two trucks.

The impact with the trailer spun his vehicle into the path of a following prime mover.

Sgt Colston said Harrison suffered serious injuries and was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where blood was taken and tested.

"A number of drugs were detected,” she said.

"He did not recall the accident when spoken to on May 17.”

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess asked Harrison what he had to say,

"Nothing. I can't work,” he said.

"I've lost everything from it.”

Ms Sturgess read from the hand-up police facts, saying Harrison had "quite a few drugs onboard” that night including amphetamine, methylamphetamine, ketamine, fentanyl, and cannabis.

"You don't recall taking the drugs,” she queried.

"No,” said Harrison.

He told the court that he was not yet getting a disability pension but was receiving New Start.

In sentencing, Ms Sturgess noted the circumstances had been quite serious for Harrison, after his car hit the prime mover, which forced him into the path of the other truck.

Harrison was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for eight months.

