Driver loses car over a pack of smokes

A disqualified driver who took a chance on a quick trip to buy smokes has been booted off the road for another two years.

A disqualified driver who took a chance on a quick trip to buy smokes has been booted off the road for another two years. Trevor Veale

A DISQUALIFIED driver who took a chance on a quick trip to buy smokes has been booted off the road for another two years.

Vernon Saylor's smoking habit also cost him his car, which was seized and impounded by police.

Vernon Absolom Ross Saylor, 32, from Booval, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when disqualified by court order at Yamanto on September 3.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Brad Dick said Saylor was intercepted at 4.45pm behind the wheel of a Holden Commodore.

"He was disqualified from driving for six months on May 28 by a Gatton court due to demerit points,” Sen-Sgt Dick said.

"He said he drove to get smokes.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Saylor was three months into his six-month licence disqualification when he offended.

Mr Hoskin said Saylor had since moved from Gatton to Ipswich because he had employment in Dinmore.

He said the mandatory two-year loss of a licence would affect him and his family.

Magistrate David Shepherd fined Saylor $750, disqualifying his licence for another two years.