Fatal Ipswich crash
News

Driver killed in two-car crash near Ipswich

Darren Hallesy
by
10th Dec 2018 7:15 AM | Updated: 10:24 AM
A MAN was killed in a two-car crash in Bundamba last night, prompting police to remind drivers that this time of year it is more important to remember the Fatal Five.

A car travelling north on River Rd hit another car just near the roundabout outside Bundamba TAFE.

A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe he was not wearing a seat belt.

A man and woman from the second vehicle were taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened about 6.30pm.

Queensland Police Inspector Keith McDonald attended the scene and confirmed the death of the driver.

"Unfortunately we have a 34-year-old male who has passed away at the intersection of River Rd and Mary St," he said.

"There's a number of factors clearly involved in this traffic crash.

"We talk about the Fatal Five all the time and it would appear in this circumstance we have a number of those factors involved in this traffic crash.

"The other driver and the passenger in the other vehicle were taken to Ipswich hospital for a general check-up. It would appear from our initial enquiries that the driver who has died at the scene was unrestrained."

A fatal car crash on River Road in Bundamba on Sunday night.
Speeding, drink and drug driving, failure to wear a seatbelt and driving while fatigued make-up Fatal Five.

Inspector McDonald took the opportunity to remind drivers about being vigilant on the busy roads as the holidays loom. 

"We are approaching Christmas. Unfortunately, this family is facing the worst possible Christmas they could wish for," he said.

"We stress to everybody out there, slow down, drive to the conditions, don't drink, don't drive, wear your seatbelt, don't take drugs, and wear your seatbelt... we don't want this thing at the time of year.

"It's bad for emergency workers, it's bad for us, but it's even worse for the families involved.

"Our forensic crash are investigating at this time and they will come up with what has occurred."

