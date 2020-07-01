Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SENTENCING: Bronte Hamblin, 19, will appear before Gatton Magistrates Court for sentencing on July 22.
SENTENCING: Bronte Hamblin, 19, will appear before Gatton Magistrates Court for sentencing on July 22.
Crime

Driver involved in Lockyer fatal crash to be sentenced

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
1st Jul 2020 5:58 AM | Updated: 5:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALMOST one year after the death of Gatton man Shaun Reina, a Mt Sylvia driver involved in the fatal traffic crash will be sentenced before court.

Appearing in Gatton Magistrates Court on behalf of Bronte Hamblin, 19, defence lawyer B Skuse told Magistrate Graham Lee his client would plead guilty to one count of drive without due care and attention or drive without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road, causing death or grievous bodily harm.

The charge relates to an incident that occurred on the evening of July 12, 2019.

Hamblin will appear before court to enter a plea of guilty and for sentencing on July 22.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.

bronte hamblin driving without due care and attention gatton magistrates court lockyer valley crash
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUDGET BREAKDOWN: How the money will be spent

        premium_icon BUDGET BREAKDOWN: How the money will be spent

        News Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding handed down her first budget yesterday. Here’s how the money will be spent.

        • 1st Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘No comment’: re-elected councillors on new budget

        premium_icon ‘No comment’: re-elected councillors on new budget

        News Mayor Teresa Harding said the previous council’s actions had significant impacts on...

        • 1st Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News Tablet deal great way to view the latest local news for a $1 a day

        Men on a mission: Pair to run 120km in 48 hours

        premium_icon Men on a mission: Pair to run 120km in 48 hours

        News RAAF Base Amberley engineers train for ultimate fitness test to raise funds for...