Driver injured in traffic crash on Warrego Hwy

TWO people have been treated after they crashed their cars into stationary objects within hours of each other early this morning.

One driver smashed into a guard rail on the Warrego Hwy at Hatton Vale at 12.30am while another hit a parked truck at Wacol just after 2am.

QFES and paramedics were on the scene of the single-vehicle crash at Hatton Vale.

A few hours later, a driver was treated for injuries after a crash involving a car and a parked truck at Wacol.

Paramedics were called to the crash on Industrial Ave at 2.15am.

One patient was assessed and treated on scene however they did not need to be taken to hospital.