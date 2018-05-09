Menu
Driver injured as projectile smashes through windscreen

Emma Clarke
by
9th May 2018 9:27 AM

UPDATE 10AM: A PATIENT has been taken to the Princess Alexandra hospital with a significant hand injury after an object smashed through their windscreen this morning.

They were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Initial information suggests something came off the back of a vehicle and smashed through the windscreen of a car travelling behind, hitting the driver.

INITIAL: A PERSON is being treated for a 'significant' injury after a projectile smashed through a car windscreen at Fernvale this morning. 

Initial information suggests something came off the back of a vehicle and smashed through the windscreen of a car travelling behind, hitting the driver.

The incident happened on the Brisbane Valley Hwy at 9am.

The driver is being treated for a significant hand injury.

Emergency services are still on scene.

 

Ipswich Queensland Times

