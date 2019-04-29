Menu
A FUEL tanker has rolled over on the Peak Downs Highway, injuring the driver and spilling diesel fuel over the roads.
Driver injured as fuel tanker crashes on highway

Zizi Averill
by
29th Apr 2019 1:47 PM
A FUEL tanker has rolled on the Peak Downs Highway, injuring the driver and spilling diesel fuel over the road.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police crews were at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 12.40pm, 4km east of the Fitzroy Development Road turnoff at Strathfield, between Nebo and Coppabella.

She said the driver had been injured and a helicopter had been called to airlift him to hospital.

The QPS spokeswoman said the road was blocked while police waited for the driver to be taken to hospital, and to clean fuel and debris from the highway.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews were on their way to the crash site.

