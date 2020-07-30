Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews found the vehicle “well-alight in the middle of the road”
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews found the vehicle “well-alight in the middle of the road” Sarah Barnham
News

Police not investigating after a car burst into flames

Zizi Averill
Melanie Whiting
,
29th Jul 2020 9:30 PM | Updated: 30th Jul 2020 10:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE THURS 7.30AM: POLICE are not investigating after a car burst into flames at Slade Point.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the car fire on Petrel St at 9.10pm yesterday, had been deemed "not suspicious".

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews found the vehicle "well-alight in the middle of the road".

Within 20 minutes crews had suppressed the blaze and had made the area safe, she said.

The QFES spokeswoman said paramedics were initially called to the fire, but were told not to attend.

It is understood the car's driver was in shock, but all occupants were able to escape the vehicle uninjured.

INITIAL 9.30PM: A DRIVER is in shock after a car burst into flames in Slade Point tonight.

Police and fire crews were called to a car fire in Petrel Street about 9pm.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze.

More stories:

SPEED: Lives destroyed in seconds

SILENT KILLER: 'It just looked like a sleeping baby'

Mum to ambos at crash: 'Tell my kids I love them'

The driver is understood to be in shock but all occupants are out of the vehicle.

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

Community Newsletter SignUp
car fire mackay crime mackay qfes slade point
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SALE-O: Young gun to contest state auctioneering title

        premium_icon SALE-O: Young gun to contest state auctioneering title

        Rural A south east auctioneer will go head-to-head with western auctioneers for a ticket to the national title.

        • 30th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
        Indoor sport still popular after ‘pretty tough’ lockdown

        premium_icon Indoor sport still popular after ‘pretty tough’ lockdown

        Netball The ‘Not Fast Just Furious’ group of players typify the popularity of mixed netball...

        • 30th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
        How $91M mental health unit project will impact hospital

        premium_icon How $91M mental health unit project will impact hospital

        News The $91 million facility will support about 100 jobs during construction.

        BREAKING: Early morning crash and multiple traffic delays

        premium_icon BREAKING: Early morning crash and multiple traffic delays

        News An early morning car crash has resulted in three people being sent to hospital.