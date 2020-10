One person was taken to hospital after an early morning crash in Ipswich on Thursday.

One person was taken to hospital after an early morning crash in Ipswich on Thursday.

ONE person was taken to hospital after an early morning two-vehicle crash in Ipswich.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics ‘came upon’ the crash on Brisbane and East streets just before 5am on Thursday.

Two people were assessed at the scene with one taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.