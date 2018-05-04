Driver in double trouble with misbehaving child, van trips

OFF ROAD: Dwaine Neal Barry Smith, 32, was disqualified by a court order then busted driving home.

MOMENTS after being disqualified by a magistrate, Dwaine Smith was busted driving home from the court house.

Compounding Smith's misery, police grabbed him again a few weeks later for the same offence.

What started as a brief stint off the road for Smith quickly snowballed into a complete driving ban lasting several years.

Dwaine Neal Barry Smith, 32, from West Ipswich, pleaded guilty before Ipswich Magistrate David Shepherd to driving unlicensed when court disqualified on November 27, 2017; and driving unlicensed when court disqualified on January 10 this year.

"You should have known better than to drive on the very day you had been disqualified by the court," Mr Shepherd said.

"Court orders, Mr Smith, are meant to be complied with and not at your convenience."

Prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said police intercepted Smith's car Regency Downs on Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd at 11.20am on November 27.

Sgt Colston said a passenger told officers it was her car and Smith had jumped in to drive, with Smith saying he was on his way home from Gatton court after being disqualified.

Then at 2pm on January 10 Smith was arrested at Minden on the Warrego Highway.

He told police he'd been travelling to his parent's home to sell a caravan.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Smith at first did not drive the car after leaving court.

There had been a disagreement that started over the court punishment he received and the argument escalated.

Mr Fairclough said that when a child began misbehaving "he took over driving so she could assist the child".

The second offence happened when Smith, a labourer but on a disability pension, found himself in financial difficulty and went to sell a camper van.

Smith was sentenced to one month jail on each offence, to be served concurrently, and suspended for nine months.

He was disqualified from holding a licence for two years on each offence.