Driver hurt in early morning collision with fence
ONE person was hurt in a single-vehicle traffic crash at North Ipswich on this morning.
Emergency services were called to Cypress St just after 7am following reports a car had crashed into a fence.
One patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.
