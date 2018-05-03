Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Driver hurt in early morning collision with fence

3rd May 2018 9:30 AM

ONE person was hurt in a single-vehicle traffic crash at North Ipswich on this morning.

Emergency services were called to Cypress St just after 7am following reports a car had crashed into a fence.

One patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

ipswich ipswich hospital north ipswich traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'It's in the best interest of city': Antoniolli stands down

    'It's in the best interest of city': Antoniolli stands down

    News Andrew Antoniolli is fighting seven charges of fraud laid yesterday by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

    Tully calls 'poor end' to his 39-year career in council

    premium_icon Tully calls 'poor end' to his 39-year career in council

    Council News Cr Tully said council should “use every legal avenue to fight this”

    EXPLAINED: What happens next for Ipswich council?

    premium_icon EXPLAINED: What happens next for Ipswich council?

    Council News Councillors will be asked to show why they should not be sacked

    Labor ignored warnings on 'rotten' council: LNP

    premium_icon Labor ignored warnings on 'rotten' council: LNP

    Breaking Calls for an apology to people of Ipswich

    • 3rd May 2018 10:50 AM

    Local Partners