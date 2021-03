A driver was hospitalised after rolling his car in Tivoli on Monday morning.

The man was taken by paramedics to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after the single-vehicle rollover on the eastbound lanes of the highway at Tivoli in the early hours of Monday morning.

Paramedics responded about 2.45am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service could not confirm what injuries he suffered.

