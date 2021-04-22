Menu
Emergency crews attend a single-vehicle incident at Raceview. Picture: file photo
Driver hospitalised after vehicle hits pole

kaitlyn smith
22nd Apr 2021 1:00 PM
A person has managed a lucky escape after their vehicle struck a pole at Flinders View.

The single-vehicle incident occurred at the corner of Raceview St and Edwards St about 12.15pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one person was assessed at the scene.

The patient, believed to be sole occupant of the vehicle, was uninjured.

They were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition as precaution.

A Queensland Police spokesman said traffic lights at the intersection were not working.

Police are reportedly controlling traffic through the area.

car into power pole edwards st flinders view road traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

