Driver hospitalised after vehicle hits pole
A person has managed a lucky escape after their vehicle struck a pole at Flinders View.
The single-vehicle incident occurred at the corner of Raceview St and Edwards St about 12.15pm.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one person was assessed at the scene.
The patient, believed to be sole occupant of the vehicle, was uninjured.
They were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition as precaution.
A Queensland Police spokesman said traffic lights at the intersection were not working.
Police are reportedly controlling traffic through the area.