Driver hospitalised after vehicle hits pole

A person has managed a lucky escape after their vehicle struck a pole at Flinders View.

The single-vehicle incident occurred at the corner of Raceview St and Edwards St about 12.15pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one person was assessed at the scene.

The patient, believed to be sole occupant of the vehicle, was uninjured.

They were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition as precaution.

A Queensland Police spokesman said traffic lights at the intersection were not working.

Police are reportedly controlling traffic through the area.