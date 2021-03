One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital after crashing into a fence on Monday morning.

PARAMEDICS took one person to hospital after they crashed into a fence in Ipswich in the early hours of Monday morning.

The driver was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after the single-vehicle crash on Georgina Place in Brassall.

Paramedics responded just before 12.30am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service could not confirm the gender or age of the patient.

