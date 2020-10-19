Menu
Paramedics took a person to Ipswich Hospital after they found a car crashed into a tree at a busy Ipswich intersection.
Driver hospitalised after crashing into tree

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
19th Oct 2020 9:30 AM
ONE person has been hospitalised after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a tree at 8.48am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were passing by when they came across the scene at the corner of Warwick Rd and Salisbury Rd, Ipswich.

LOCAL NEWS: IN COURT: Full names of 78 people appearing in court today

“They initiated the job from on field; we weren’t called to it – we’ve driven past it,” the spokeswoman said.

“The patient has gotten out of the car themselves.”

The patient, who suffered minor injuries including abrasions, was taken to Ipswich Hospital about 9.20am.

ambulances vehicle into tree
Ipswich Queensland Times

