A driver was hospitalised after crashing into a parked car in Camira on Sunday night.

A driver was hospitalised after crashing into a parked car in Camira on Sunday night.

A DRIVER was hospitalised after crashing into a parked car in Ipswich’s east overnight.

Paramedics took one person to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane in a stable condition after the crash in Camira on Sunday night.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on Mikkelsen Road about 11pm.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.