A person was taken to Ipswich Hospital on Friday evening after their car collided with a pole.

A person was taken to Ipswich Hospital on Friday evening after their car collided with a pole.

A PERSON has hospitalised following a single-vehicle incident at Augustine Heights on Friday evening.

It is understood a vehicle collided with a pole on Leon Capra Drive about 7.45pm.

The driver was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

It is believed the patient suffered minor injuries.