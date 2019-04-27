Menu
The driver, a 30-year-old Nerang man was placed under arrest. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Driver high on ice causes crash following pursuit

Amber Gibson
27th Apr 2019 1:28 PM
A MAN has been charged after allegedly colliding into a vehicle during a Police pursuit in Lismore.

Richmond Highway Patrol will allege that at 3:27pm on Thursday Police had cause to stop a vehicle driving along Bangalow Road, Bexhill.

"It refused to stop and starting overtaking vehicles on double yellow lines at speeds substantially over the speed limit," Richmond Police District posted on its Facebook page.

"Police set up road spikes at Lismore but the vehicle went on the wrong side in order to avoid them.

"The vehicle collided with another vehicle on Casino Street, driven by a woman and her young daughter. The driver, a 30-year-old Nerang (QLD) man was placed under arrest. He provided a positive roadside test to ice."

He was taken to Lismore Police Station and will appear at Lismore Local Court in May to face charges of driving whilst suspended, police pursuit, failing to comply with request to stop, not keeping left of dividing line and not giving way to vehicle when entering roundabout.

"A further charge may be laid once the result of his drug test are known."

The man was refused bail.

Lismore Northern Star

