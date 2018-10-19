'Gotcha!' Driver gets caught out by ute lie

IT WAS a "gotcha" moment for police when interviewing a suspect in a car theft.

The woman strongly denied being in a stolen black Holden Commodore, only to get caught out by her loose tongue.

Tarren Fiztpatrick told the officer she knew nothing about a stolen black ute but the officer was quick to point out he never mentioned it was a ute.

Tarren Alvis Fitzpatrick, 44, from Woodridge, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to unlawful use of a Holden Commodore ute at Kingston between February 19-22.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said the ute was reported missing after an unknown person entered the owner's house and stole the key.

The ute was later found locked at Stafford. Fitzpatrick's fingerprints were found inside.

"Prints were examined on the inside driver's window and matched hers," Sen-Constable Spargo said.

"Dutton Park officers interviewed her. She says she did not know the address (where the ute was taken). And that she had no contact with a black Holden ute."

But at that time the investigating officer had not mentioned the vehicle was a ute.

Defence lawyer Jason Voight said Fitzpatrick had no prior offences for a similar crime, although there was a matter back in 1996.

Mr Voight said Fitzpatrick recently finalised matters in the District Court, receiving a suspended jail term.

He said Fitzpatrick was on a range of medications for various medical issues.

Magistrate Andy Cridland convicted Fitzpatrick and sentenced her to one-month's jail, suspended for 12 months.