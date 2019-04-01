Fury as men try to ‘save’ parking spot

Men filmed trying to save parking spot for friend.

An attempt by two Melbourne men to save a parking spot for their friend has resulted in a tense stand off between them and a driver.

Arik, from St Albans in Melbourne's north-west, slammed the infuriating act by the men as "arrogant" and "un-Australian", the Herald Sun reported.

The 37-year-old was looking for a parking spot on Franklin St about 6.30pm on Saturday when he noticed an opening.

He thought he had found an opening but there was a man standing in the park refusing to move.

Dashcam footage shows Arik being forced to slam on the brakes after realising there was a man standing in the middle of the vacant park.

He puts his blinker on and waits for the man to move, but he refuses.

Even after beeping the horn and inching forward the man stays in the spot, appearing to shoo him away.

Both the men can be seen laughing and smiling as the driver attempts to move into the spot.

At this point another man comes into view, standing beside the first man.

"You can't just be standing here and blocking people," Arik says to the men.

They appear to tell him that they are saving the spot for a friend.

"That doesn't matter. First come, first served," the driver says.

At one point Arik tells the men they are being filmed on his dashcam, prompting one man to laugh and strike a pose for the camera.

One of the men poses for the dashcam after being told they were being filmed.

During the three-minute stand off the two men can be seen laughing and smiling as they refuse to move from the spot.

Eventually the men gave in and walked off, allowing the driver to finally park.

"If they had said they were waiting for an elderly or disabled person I would have moved on, but they were acting really arrogant," Arik told the Herald Sun.

"It's a very un-Australian thing to do."

The footage of the clash has been posted to YouTube.

