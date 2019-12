A driver has been freed from his car after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

A MALE driver has been freed from his car after he was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Laidley Heights.

Paramedics were sent to Lakes Drive at 11.40am, and discovered the driver trapped in the wreckage.

Two ambulance crews are on scene and another two – including critical care paramedics – are on their way.

The male patient has suffered head injuries.