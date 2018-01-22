Driver forgot to get licence because it "slipped" his mind

DRIVER Carlos Jose Terry said it simply "slipped my mind" to get a drivers licence after being caught driving unlicensed on Redbank Plains Road.

Terry, 22, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed - repeat offender, on December 12, 2017.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Jo Colston said Terry told officers he'd never been licensed to drive. "So why are you driving," inquired magistrate Virginia Sturgess.

"I was looking at selling my car that afternoon. It (getting a licence) slipped my mind,"said Terry.

Ms Sturgess told the former meat worker (now seeking work) he would find it easier to get a job if he held a licence to drive. "It's an irresponsible thing to do to buy a car and be tempted to drive," she said.

Terry was fined $400 and disqualified for three months.