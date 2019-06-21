Menu
A car is on its roof after it reportedly crashed into a parked car.
A car is on its roof after it reportedly crashed into a parked car.
Driver flees scene after stolen car crashes, rolls

Ashley Carter
21st Jun 2019 8:58 AM | Updated: 10:44 AM
A STOLEN car landed on its roof after the driver reportedly lost control and crashed into a parked vehicle this morning at Buddina.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Bermagui Crescent and Lowanna Dr just after 8am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

READ: GRANT THEFT AUTO: Staggering number of cars being stolen

A Queensland Police Service spokesman says the driver is known to police.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman says the driver is known to police.

The driver, a man in his 20s, fled the scene before emergency services arrived, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

Two passengers, a man and a woman, were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

The car was reportedly stolen from Caloundra West on Thursday night. The QPS spokeswoman said the suspect is known to police.

Investigations are continuing.

More to come.

buddina rollover traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

