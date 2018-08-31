Driver fleeing police causes head-on crash

DRIVER Luke Noble was fleeing police when he crashed head-on into a woman's car, an Ipswich court has heard.

He ran from the crash scene in East Ipswich and hid as the injured woman was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Luke Marcus Noble, 30, from Wacol, pleaded guilty to 28 offences when he appeared in custody at Ipswich Magistrates Court this week, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle on December 31, 2017; possession of the dangerous drugs methylamphetamine and marijuana; and failing to stop.

As a result of breaching his probation, Noble was resentenced on 17 other charges from August to October, 2017.

Those offences included disqualified driving; driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle; driving when disqualified; drug driving; and car theft.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said Noble committed 27 of the offences in four months and had an appalling criminal history in NSW and Queensland.

This included armed robbery in March 2013, where he was sentenced to six years and eight months' jail.

Noble served four years, and was then extradited to Queensland and sentenced by an Ipswich court in August 2016 for offences he committed before the NSW offences.

Mr Ballard said Noble still had more than two years outstanding on his NSW jail sentence.

He said Noble was fleeing police when the collision occurred on Chermside Rd at East Ipswich.

"He fled the scene. He ran away to evade police," he said.

Mr Ballard outlined the five drive-when-disqualified offences, and three driving unlicensed offences now on Noble's record. The court heard Noble had already spent 240 days in custody.

Defence lawyer Dan Sushames said Noble was not likely to be extradited to NSW and instead would live with his new partner and her children.

Her father would employ him in his business.

The court heard Noble lost both his parents under traumatic circumstances.

Mr Sushames said Noble had been clean of drugs for eight months.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Noble was found in possession of stolen property in October 2017, including two dash-cams, a mobile phone, an Apple iPad, four watches, and five sets of car or house keys.

She said he assaulted a police officer by using an elbow to strike him under the eye. He was also found with a machete.

Noble received a two-year jail term, and lesser jail sentences, and can begin his application for parole immediately, with the process likely to take months.

He was disqualified from driving for 2 ½ years.