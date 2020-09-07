Driver five times legal limit found parked in school zone

Every Monday the QT publishes the names of the people who have been caught drink or drug driving.

A DRUNK businessman found behind the wheel of a car parked in a school zone at 10.30am blew over five times the legal alcohol limit.

The disqualified driver Michael McGrann was taken to Cairns Base Hospital and the blood sample taken, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

His alcohol reading was .261, the confused driver apparently believing he had been going to attend an alcohol rehabilitation course at the time.

Michael Joseph McGrann, 55, from Holloways Beach and working now in the Ipswich/Brisbane region, pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Sheridan Street at Cairns North on Tuesday, March 17; and driving when licence disqualified by court order.

His defence barrister Justin Thomas outlined the businessman’s struggle with alcohol, and the considerable efforts he’d since taken to get professional help, and that he had completed a drink drivers program giving him further insight into his health problem.

Mr Thomas said McGrann instructs that prior to the offence he’d been taking medication to assist him maintain sobriety.

However, he went off the medication and as a result of a relationship breakdown he again began drinking.

Magistrate David Shepherd said McGrann had been in a confused state and thought he was going to an AODS (alcohol rehabilitation program) appointment that morning.

“How far from his home was he when police attended,” Mr Shepherd inquired.

“I’m told 10kms,” Mr Thomas said.

“The steps taken by this man at rehabilitation have been exceptional. And he has sold his car.”

Mr Thomas argued that a jail term even if suspended would not assist McGrann and it was best for him and in the community interest that he maintain his professional working life.

The Ipswich court heard that corrective services would not be taking action over McGrann’s ongoing probation imposed for a previous offence which had 15-months still to run.

Mr Shepherd said McGrann was a highly educated man who had served his country and putting that achievement at risk with his offending.

He said that his history did raise consideration of prison.

McGrann was convicted and sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid community service work for the DUI offence, his driver’s licence disqualified 12-months.

For driving when disqualified, McGrann was fined $1500 and disqualified two years, -to be cumulative.

Other cases before the Ipswich court in recent weeks include:

Siobhan Patrice Bowers, 30, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving in Redbank Plains on June 7. Fined $500 and licence disqualified 1 month.

Henry Rua Kupe, 24, from Silkstone, licence disqualified 8 months and fined $400 when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Dinmore on June 19.

Pua Leautu, 22, from Camira, pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed at Goodna on June 21. Fined $350 and licence disqualified 3 months.

Shane Terry Marshall, 47, from Silkstone, fined $300 and licence disqualified for 3 months when he pleaded guilty to driving with no interlock device in his vehicle at Booval on June 19.

Benjamin David Milton, 23, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Warrill View on December 14 last year. Fined $850 and licence disqualified 6 months.

Alan James Miners, 41, from Crestmead, fined $400 and disqualified 1 month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Dalby on June 9.

Mrs Sialafua Muliaga, 30, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on June 5. She was fined $500 and licence disqualified 1 month.

Raina Jordan Tawhai, 26, from Biggera Waters, was fined a total of $600 and licence disqualified 9 months after pleading guilty to drug positive driving; and driving when unlicensed (demerits suspension) at Redbank Plains on June 2.

Joseph Matthew Westaway, 31, from Ironbark, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Brassall on May 28. Fined $450 and lost his licence for 1 month.

Michael Laurence Fuller, 35, from Brassall, fined $400 and licence disqualified 1 month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Springfield Central on March 6.

Anthony David Harley, 33, from Lower Mount Walker, fined $650 and licence disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to drug positive driving when on an L/P licence at Rosewood on June 14.

Philippe Kalabine, 26, from Annerley, pleaded guilty to drink driving when licence disqualified at Redbank on June 28. He was fined $1500 and licence disqualified another 2 ½ years.

Michael Dean Lewin Pilgrim, 55, from Silkstone, was fined $900 and licence disqualified 9 months when he pleaded guilty to drug positive driving when unlicensed at Harlin on December 26, 2019.

Danielle Cristine Abrantes de Oliveira, 35, from Reedy Creek, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Purga on February 16. She was fined $400 and licence disqualified 1 month.

John Michael Cooke, 28, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving, and making too much noise/smoke in Redbank Plains on June 11. He was fined $850 and licence disqualified 4 months.

Callum Franklin Jolly, 21, from Goodna, fined $900 and licence disqualified 9 months when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL when unlicensed in Bundamba on May 25.

Grant Eric Lines, 52, from Boonah, pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed at Boonah on April 24. Licence disqualified 4 months and fined $500.