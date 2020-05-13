Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St George have fined a driver who crashed his cattle truck.
St George have fined a driver who crashed his cattle truck.
News

Driver fined after beasts escape crashed cattle truck

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
12th May 2020 5:20 PM | Updated: 13th May 2020 4:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER who crashed his cattle truck has been fined for careless driving.

St George police attended an single vehicle crash on the Mitchell St George Road on May 6. A fully laden cattle truck crashed approximately 25km from St George causing numerous beasts to escape.

The uninjured driver, a 28-year-old Winton man was issued with an infringement notice for careless driving.

Police will be performing traffic enforcement using mobile radar, patrols, speed camera and random breath and drug drive testing as part of an ongoing commitment to reducing road trauma.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sadistic sex killer ‘simply cannot be trusted’

        premium_icon Sadistic sex killer ‘simply cannot be trusted’

        Crime The Queensland Opposition is calling on the Government to appeal a decision to release a rapist and killer allowed back into the community on a supervision order.

        • 13th May 2020 5:05 AM
        Corona cops who’ll enforce our restaurant rules

        premium_icon Corona cops who’ll enforce our restaurant rules

        News Regular law-enforcement officers could be freed up

        • 13th May 2020 4:59 AM
        Petition launched to save popular Gatton cafe

        premium_icon Petition launched to save popular Gatton cafe

        Council News Council silent on “decommissioning” Staging Post Cafe

        LAST CHANCE: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon LAST CHANCE: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.