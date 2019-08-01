Driver fined $3788 for 'no exemption to tow'

The driver was fined $3788 for several different issues relating to work diary, vehicle registration and not being licenced to drive a tow truck.

The driver was fined $3788 for several different issues relating to work diary, vehicle registration and not being licenced to drive a tow truck.

A TRUCK driver has been fined more than $3700 after police discovered he was not a licenced tow truck driver or company and did not have an exemption to tow.

Police witnessed what they described as an "articulated heavy vehicle" carrying wrecked motor vehicles while on patrol on Horsley Drive in Horsley Park in Sydney yesterday afternoon.

Police said the driver advised them he was not a licenced tow truck driver or company and did not have an exemption to tow after they requested his towing certificate.

An inspection of the load found several straps to be worn, with some vehicles not strapped at all.

Several issues were also found in the driver's work diary and the vehicle's registration had been cancelled for the previous nine months due to an outstanding defect.

The driver was questioned on the matter and allegedly advised police he had knowledge of the registration.

Police located more defects that had occurred since last coming under notice and issued the driver with the following fines:

Use unregistered registerable class C motor vehicle on road - $1449 (4-points)

Drive unlicensed tow truck without drivers' certificate. $1100

Drive or permit other to drive heavy vehicle not comply loading requirements- minor risk - $336

Driver not give information to record keeper as prescribed - $336

Driver not complete work diary as prescribed by regulations - $189 x3

The owner of the heavy vehicle was issued with fines for carry on tow truck operator business without licence ($2200) and cause or permit use of unregistered vehicle on a road ($686).

The vehicle was issued a red label major grounded defect.