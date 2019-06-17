Driver falls asleep at wheel, injures woman

FINED: Alex Jensen leaves Ipswich Courthouse with a $2000 fine after a crash at roadworks.

A ROAD worker felt a wind gust as a Hino truck went past the road construction at speed.

Moments later it rear-ended a woman's car.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard how the 3am crash at Haigslea occurred when driver Alex James Colin Jensen fell asleep at the wheel while taking his four workmates home.

It was captured by the dashcam in his company's truck.

Jensen, 23, from Tanah Merah in Logan, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle on the Warrego Highway at 2.55am on November 1 last year.

The impact when her silver Hyundai sedan was hit injured a 36-year-old woman from Hatton Vale.

The court heard there had been no deliberate intention by Jensen to go over the 40km/h speed restriction at roadworks where men were working.

The dashcam recorded the truck speed at 78km/h increasing to 91km/h before the brakes were harshly applied.

Defence lawyer Kelsea Read said Jensen lost his job as a result of the crash.

Magistrate David Shepherd said the woman driver suffered whiplash and internal bruising.

Ms Read said Jensen was now a night-shift worker who relied on his co-workers to get him to work.

Mr Shepherd said Jensen's passengers were asleep in the truck when Jensen fell asleep, the Hino going through the Haigslea roadworks at an increasing speed.

Mr Shepherd found it was not a case where he'd driven after drinking alcohol, been hooning or skylarking, but he had ignored his tired state.

"It is simply a case of falling asleep behind the wheel in circumstances where you should have known better, made more serious by the unintended but foreseeable consequences,” he said.

"Four other passengers were in your vehicle.

"Five of you were put at serious risk.

"In the last weeks an extraordinary number of people died on our roads, a number of factors including people driving when they ought not to be.

"It is simply an ongoing problem on our roads every day.”

Mr Shepherd fined Jensen $2000, saying his conduct did not require a jail term.