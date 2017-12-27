Menu
Truck hangs over edge of Range: Driver escapes

Pictures show the rolled truck on the Toowoomba Range.
Anton Rose
by

A TRUCK driver has managed to walk away from a rollover on the Toowoomba Range last night with a scratch.

Traffic on the range came to a standstill after a truck carrying grain driven by a man rolled and spilled its load across the road.

Traffic on the Toowoomba Range came to a standstill after a truck carrying grain rolled, spilling its load.
Pictures of the incident taken from social media show a truck in the ditch on the down section of the Range.

The incident occurred at 9.30pm last night, with police confirming that there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Both sections of the Range have been cleared.

Investigations are continuing.

